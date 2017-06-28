Nepal: 113-year-old woman votes in local-level polls

Braving scorching heat, a 113-year-old woman in Nepal on Wednesday exercised her franchise in the second phase of the local-level polls, setting an example for others to join the poll fervour. Pashupati Saud cast her ballot at 7 am at a polling centre in Baitadi district, about 800 kms from Kathmandu.

Similarly, 105-year-old Kalashi Bhatta of Shaileshikhar Municipality also cast her vote at Tauki polling centre, My Republica news reported on Wednesday. Millions of Nepalese people on Wednesday voted in the second phase of the local-level polls which are being held after a gap of two decades — an election crucial for cementing democracy in the Himalayan nation.

Media reports said that at least three persons died, apparently due to natural causes, while casting their votes. Though the local polls were earlier scheduled for two phases, the second phase had to be postponed twice — and a third phase had to be declared — in a bid to accommodate the dissenting parties, including the Madhesis, that are yet to commit to the polls to be held in Province 2 on September 18.

