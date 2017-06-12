10 pilgrims dead in Russia bus crash

The bus carrying 51 people overturned just before midnight local time on a motorway connecting the cities of Irkutsk and Chita. (Representational Image) The bus carrying 51 people overturned just before midnight local time on a motorway connecting the cities of Irkutsk and Chita. (Representational Image)

At least 10 people returning from a pilgrimage were killed today in a bus crash in Russia’s far east, authorities said. The bus carrying 51 people overturned just before midnight local time on a motorway connecting the cities of Irkutsk and Chita, the emergency services ministry said in a statement.

“Ten people died and around 20 others were injured,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said. The passengers were pilgrims returning from a visit to a convent in the region, the TASS news agency said, citing a local official.

Russia ranks among the world’s worst countries for road deaths, mainly due to alcoholism, the poor condition of the roads and failure to follow traffic regulations. Last year more than 20,000 people died in Russian road accidents, which was a 12 percent drop compared to 2015

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App