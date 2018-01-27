Who was Vicky Gounder?

Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder was shot dead in an encounter with Punjab Police on Friday. (Source: Facebook) Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder was shot dead in an encounter with Punjab Police on Friday. (Source: Facebook)

One of Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder was killed in an encounter, along with one of his aides on Friday in a village in Rajasthan near the Punjab border. Hailing from Muktsar’s Sarawan Bodla village in Lambi, Gounder was popular as a highway robber in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He was arrested in December 2015 by Tarn Taran police for the murder of gangster Sukha Kahlwan and was lodged in maximum-security Nabha jail. A video of rival gangsters dancing over Kahlwan’s body after the killing went viral. The 27-year-old Harjinder Singh Bhullar alias Vicky Gounder managed to escape from Nabha jail in November 2016 and had been eluding police ever since.

Gounder had also celebrated the murder of another rival gangster Jaswinder Singh Rocky on Facebook from inside Nabha Jail. Rocky was murdered in April 2016.

Gounder, along with accomplice Prema Lahoria was suspected to be in a place called Pakki in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. According to Inspector-General Nilabh Kishore, the Chief of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), the gangsters indulged the police in an exchange of fire which resulted in the death of the two gangsters and two assistant sub-inspectors were also injured.

Vicky Gounder was a national level athlete before he took to crime. He had won many medals and accolades for his performance in discuss throw at national level games. Subsequently, he joined Speed Fund Academy in Jalandhar, for further training there. It was here that he got entangled in petty fights after which he left the academy.

