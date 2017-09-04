Who is Sultan Ahmed?

The 64-year-old Sultan Ahmed passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Kolkata hospital (PTI) The 64-year-old Sultan Ahmed passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Kolkata hospital (PTI)

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmad passed away on Monday after a cardiac arrest. He was leading the Trinamool Congress’s minority wing. “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family,” Banerjee tweeted.

Ahmed was elected to the Lok Sabha from the parliamentary constituency Uluberia in 2014, and was a two-time MLA from Entally. Ahmad also served as a Minister of State for Tourism in Manmohan Singh government.

Ahmad’s political career started as a Chatra Parishad member (student wing of Indian National Congress) during his college days at Maulana Azad College during the early ’70s. He joined Youth Congress in 1973, and was District Secretary of Youth Congress from 1978-80. In the year 1997, Mamata Banerjee along with Sultan Ahmed and other rebel Congress leaders formed the All India Trinamool Congress. He was also the President of Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata.

Ahmad was recently grilled by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation for seven hours.

