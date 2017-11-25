Miss Universe 2017: Meet Shraddha Shashidhar, the woman who will represent India at the pageant

Shradhha Shashidhar will be representing India Miss Universe 2017. (Source: Facebook/shradhhashashidhar) Shradhha Shashidhar will be representing India Miss Universe 2017. (Source: Facebook/shradhhashashidhar)

It’s been just a week since Manushi Chhillar created history and gave India its sixth Miss World 2017 title, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it. Now it’s time for another mega beauty pageant- Miss Universe 2017, where Shraddha Shashidhar will be representing India. Here are some facts about the pretty lady you probably don’t know.

* Shashidhar is an Indian model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, who will compete at the international level, the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, to be held on November 26. The event will take place in Las Vegas, USA and the winner will be crowned by Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittinaere of France. Earlier, she had also won Miss TGPC (The Great Pageant Community) South in 2017.

* Born on September 3, 1996 in Chennai, Shashidhar did her schooling from Army Public School, Deolali, Nashik and graduated from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai with a degree in mass media. An academically inclined student, the 21-year-old is a sprinter and national and state-level basketball player. Apart from sports, she is also a classical dancer and loves to travel. She had earlier taught Tibetan refugees at the Lha charitable trust.

* At the Miss Universe competition, she will be competing against 71 contestants from various nations. She will be participating in three sub-contests including National Costume, Swimsuit Competition and the Evening Gown.

We wish her all the very best and hope she brings glory to our nation. We will definitely be rooting for her. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd