Who is Shloka Mehta?

Following the grand wedding ceremony and reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash and his ladylove Shloka Mehta last week has created headlines. While Akash Ambani needs no introduction, little is known about Mukesh Ambani’s to be daughter-in-law.

Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Rosy Blue started trading as “B Arunkumar” more than 50 years ago and now it boasts of a presence in 12 countries around the globe.

Russell who lives in South Mumbai, is the son of Arunkumar Ramniklal M, one of the co-founders of B. Arunkumar & Co, way back in 1960 in Opera House, Mumbai’s hub of diamond business.

Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Shloka left for the US to study anthropology at Princeton University after schooling at DAIS in 2009. Later, she completed her Masters in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta, Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.

Though neither of the families have made an official statement yet, rumour has it that Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani will tie the knot this December — December 8-12 being tentative dates, according to fashion magazine Vogue.

To welcome the new member to the family, the Ambanis threw a grand party on Saturday and in the guest list were Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and Katrina Kaif among others.

