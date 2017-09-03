Who is Shiv Pratap Shukla?

Shiv Pratap Shukla is popularly known for his work in Rural Development, Education, and Prison reform during his tenure. Shiv Pratap Shukla is popularly known for his work in Rural Development, Education, and Prison reform during his tenure.

Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and currently the vice-president of UP unit of the BJP. He is a law graduate from the Gorakhpur University and was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency. He had been a Minister for Prisons in Uttar Pradesh under the Kalyan Singh-led BJP government in 1996-1998. Before he became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, Shukla, was an MLA for four consecutive terms: 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He is popularly known for his work in Rural Development, Education, and Prison reform during his tenure.

His position as a Minister for Jails was part of a political balancing act in eastern UP in the wake of the traditional Thakur-Brahmin rivalry in the state. His rivalry with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is widely known.

The 65-year-old MP from Uttar Pradesh joined Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers as Minister of State.

