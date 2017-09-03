Who is Shiv Pratap Shukla?

Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and currently the vice-president of UP unit of the BJP. He is a law graduate from the Gorakhpur University and was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency. He had been a Minister for Prisons in Uttar Pradesh under the Kalyan Singh-led BJP government in 1996-1998. Before he became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, Shukla, was an MLA for four consecutive terms: 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He is popularly known for his work in Rural Development, Education, and Prison reform during his tenure.
His position as a Minister for Jails was part of a political balancing act in eastern UP in the wake of the traditional Thakur-Brahmin rivalry in the state. His rivalry with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is widely known.
The 65-year-old MP from Uttar Pradesh joined Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers as Minister of State.
