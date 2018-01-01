Who is Satyendra Nath Bose?

Satyendra Nath Bose (File) Satyendra Nath Bose (File)

Satyendra Nath Bose’s was one of the world’s pioneering theoretical physicists, know for his discovery of Boson, or a class of particles that obey Bose–Einstein statistics. His work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s laid the foundation for Bose–Einstein statistics and the theory of the Bose–Einstein condensate. He is widely called the ‘Father of the God Particle’ for his work on the Boson.

Satyendra Nath Bose, also known as SN Bose, was born on January 1, 1894, in Calcutta, the eldest and only male in a family with seven children. Bose was an alumnus of the Presidency College, where he studied an intermediate science course with Jagadish Chandra Bose and Prafulla Chandra Ray who also went on to become renowned scientists in their own rights. He was awarded with Bachelor of Science in mixed mathematics in 1913 from Presidency College and got a Master of Science in 1915 from Calcutta University.

ALSO READ: PM Modi urges scientists to use vernacular languages to promote science among youths

Bose soon married Usha Devi became a professor at Dhaka University. However, he moved back to Calcutta in 1945 and continued his research on various theories of Physics. In 1924, while working in Dhaka, he wrote a paper deriving Planck’s quantum radiation law without any reference to classical physics. He did this by counting states with identical particles and his paper in a way gave birth to the field of quantum statistics.

But the paper was not accepted for publication. However, Albert Einstein, to whom Bose had sent a copy, himself translated the paper into German and submitted it on Bose’s behalf to the prestigious Zeitschrift für Physik. He later went on to work for a considerable amount of time in European X-ray and crystallography laboratories as a recognition of his paper. This was when he got to work with Einstein as well as Louis de Broglie and Marie Curie.

Bose was honoured with Padma Vibhusan in 1954, the second-highest civilian award in India. In 1959 he was appointed National Professor, the highest honour in the country for a scholar. He was also part of several research and development committees.

Bose died on February 4, 1974.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News God particle-Higgs&Bose in Higgs Boson