Who is Satyapal Singh?

A former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Satyapal Singh was the 1980 batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer who is credited in breaking the backbone of organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s. Singh, who is the MP from Baghpat in Western UP was sworn in as Minister of State in PM Modi’s council of ministers on Sunday. In 2016, Singh made an allegation that the UPA government has allured him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

A member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and chairperson of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, Singh was honoured with Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak in 2008 for his extraordinary services in Naxal hit areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the troubled phase of the ’90s. In January 2014, Singh resigned from the force as Mumbai Police Chief and contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Born on November 29, 1955, in Basauli in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, he is an MSC, a MPhil in Chemistry from Delhi University. He has also secured MBA in Strategic Management from Australia, and an MA in Public administration, including PhD on the naxalite movement. Singh has also written books, including topics like tribal conflict resolution and Naxalism.

