Who was Santosh Mohan Dev?

Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev passed away on Wednesday morning in Silchar, Assam. A senior leader and important political figure from Assam, Dev was one of the few politicians to be elected to Parliament from two different states. In his seven terms as a Member of Parliament, Dev had represented Silchar from Assam five times and Tripura twice.

The eldest son of the renowned Bengali North Eastern Freedom Fighter Satindra Mohan Dev, the former MP has held important positions in his long political career. Elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1980 from Silchar, he was the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Communications from 1986 to 1988 and held the position of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs for a year after that. In 1991, he was also the Union Minister of State for Steel (Independent Charge), before which he was the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee for a year.

Apart from his beginning stint in Lok Sabha, he got elected from Silchar in 1984, 1996, 1999 and 2004. He was elected from Tripura West constituency to the Lower House in 1989 and 1991. Dev has also held the positions of the Chairman of Committee on Energy, Member of House Committee and Member of General Purposes Committee.

Minister of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises in the Union Cabinet during 2005 to 2009, he played an important role in the alteration of automotive policies during his tenure. He also played a key role in the deregulation of steel as the Minister of Steel in the 1990s.

Educated at GC college in Silchar, Dev did his MBA from Welsh College in Cardiff, UK. Dev’s wife, Bithika Dev, was a Member of the state legislative assembly of Assam from his home constituency of Silchar till May, 2011. He is survived by his four daughters, including Congress MP Sushmita Dev.

Nothing could have prepared me for this moment. I lost him at 6.06am today. Thank you everyone for your prayers, your love for him. pic.twitter.com/1oAobNoCBa — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevmp) August 2, 2017

