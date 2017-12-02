Who is Salil S Parekh?

Salil S Parekh. (Source: YouTube screengrab from TEDxYouth video) Salil S Parekh. (Source: YouTube screengrab from TEDxYouth video)

IT giant Infosys on Saturday announced Salil S Parekh as its new CEO and Managing Director. He will assume the responsibilty from January 2, 2018 for a period of five years.

Parekh had been previously associated with Capgemini for 25 years and was till recently a member of the Group Executive Board. He was also the company’s Chairman of the North America Executive Council. Parekh had joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the company.

Parekh has an illustrious academic record with a Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, besides possessing a Bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Reflecting on his appointment, Chairman of the Board at Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, said, “We are delighted to have Salil as the CEO and MD of Infosys. Parekh has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead the company at this transformative time in our industry.”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee said, “He was the top choice from a pool of highly qualified candidates. With his strong track record and extensive experience, we believe, we have the right person to lead Infosys.”

Parekh was responsible for the strategy and execution of the digital and cloud services, he was instrumental in setting up the company’s off-shoring capabilities and was a major architect of the company’s North America growth and turnaround.

