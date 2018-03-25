Who is Russell Mehta?

Sholka Mehta is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta Sholka Mehta is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta

Russell Mehta is the managing director of Rosy Blue Diamonds, which is ranked as one of the world’s top diamantaires. His youngest daughter Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot in Mumbai later this year.

On Saturday, Mehtas and Ambani gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa for a ‘get-to-know-each-other’ before the formal engagement. Akash and Shloka’s wedding rumours have been rife for quite some time with both families keeping the news under wraps.

Rosy Blue started trading as “B Arunkumar” more than 50 years ago and now it boasts its presence in 12 countries around the globe. Russell who lives in south Mumbai, is the son of Arunkumar Ramniklal M, one of the co-founders of B. Arunkumar & Co, way back in 1960 in Opera House, Mumbai’s hub of diamond business.

As per a report in Economic Times, the firm consists of two legal entities. The report quotes Mehta as saying, “Rosy Blue is a ‘family corporation’. We have evolved differently from most diamond companies, which are managed by the core family. We have trained and groomed professionals to take over key job of trading diamonds which I don’t think many other companies have done. This allowed us to scale up.”

Global Inter Gold, the jewellery manufacturing unit of Rosy Blue India, is one of the leading diamond jewellery companies in the world. Orra is the retail chain of Rosy Blue India. Rosy Blue became a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council- a not-for-profit, standards setting and certification organisation, in 2011.

Sholka is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.

