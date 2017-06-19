Who is Ram Nath Kovind

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has been chosen NDA’s presidential candidate, BJP national president Amit Shah announced on Monday. A Dalit leader, 71-year-old Kovind has also served as the head of the BJP SC and ST wings. He has been a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms –1994-2000 and 2000- 2006. He has also been the national spokesperson of the BJP.

Kovind assumed the charge as 36th Governor of Bihar in August 2015. He was sent to Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. He had replaced West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who was holding the additional charge of Bihar.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district.

