Who is Priya Prakash Varrier?

The cute wink of Priya Prakash Varrier, the 18-year-old Malayalam actor, in the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ of her upcoming film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ has created a sensation on social media. The new actor has beome an overnight star even before the release of the film as her istagram followers are rising every minuite.

Priya, the new ‘expression queen’, will be making her debut with ‘Oru Adaar Love’, a film celebrating romance among school students. The 18-year-old became one of the most searched-for Indian people on Google for a period after her video went viral.

Users have been busy pairing Varrier’s impish smile and wink with images of people as diverse as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli to hilarious effect.

Priya is a B.Com student at Thrissur’s Vimala College. She is a trained classical dancer and her Instagram posts feature her in the Mohiniyattam costume.

The young actress’ social media handles are gaining followers every minute and Priya says she is overwhelmed by all the love. “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal,” said Priya.

However, it seems some section of the society has not been amazed by the expressions given by Priya as an FIR has been registered against Omar Lulu, the director of ‘Oru Adaar Love’ over the lyrics of the song.

The complainants, Zaheer Ali Khan, Muqeeth Khan, residents of Falaknuma in Hyderabad, alleged that song when translated to English, hurts the sentiments of Muslims as it makes derogatory references to the Prophet. They have demanded that either the song is removed from the film or the lyrics are changed.

‘Oru Adaar Love’, starring Siyadh Shajahan, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Noorin Shereef, is set to release on March 1 this year.

