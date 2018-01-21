Who is Om Prakash Rawat?

Om Prakash Rawat (ECI) Om Prakash Rawat (ECI)

Om Prakash Rawat was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner of India on Sunday. He will succeed incumbent Achal Kumar Jyoti to the post, the Law Ministry said on Sunday.

A retired 1977 Madhya Pradesh batch IAS cadre, Rawat served as the Election Commissioner from August 14, 2015.

Born on December 2, 1953, Rawat did his masters in Physics from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and thereafter MSc in Social Development Planning from United Kingdom.

Rawat has served several important roles as a government officer. In May 1994, he was deputed as a United Nations election observer in South Africa to oversee the first post-apartheid elections. He also served as Collector, Narsinghpur (1983-86) and Indore (1986-88) in Madhya Pradesh.

Returning from Africa, he held the post of Commissioner (Women & Child Development), Registrar (Co-operative Societies), Secretary (Cooperation), Secretary (Agriculture) and State Excise Commissioner in Madhya Pradesh.

In his tenure as a Principal Secretary (SC/ST Welfare Department), Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Rawat received Prime Minister’s Award on April 21, 2010, for excellence in Public Administration for innovative group initiative “Recognition of Forest Rights”. He was also a Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rawat also served as the Additional Chief Secretary, Narmada Valley Development Department and as Vice-Chairman, Narmada Valley Development Authority. He retired on December 31, 2013, as a Secretary at Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

During his tenure as an election commissioner of India, he monitored general assembly elections in fourteen Indian states– Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, and others.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd