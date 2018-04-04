YouTube shooting: Who is Nasim Aghdam?

YouTube shooting: Police officers are seen at the YouTube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, US, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage YouTube shooting: Police officers are seen at the YouTube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California, US, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The woman who opened fire inside the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno near Silicon Valley in California has been identified as Nasim Aghdam. She reportedly entered the campus with a 9 mm handgun and wounded three people — one male and two women — one of whom is in critical condition. The police are treating the case as a domestic dispute after finding that the suspect intended on targeting her boyfriend, reported news agency Reuters. This raises speculations as to whether one of the victims she shot was her boyfriend.

Aghdam, a 39-year-old from Southern California, had no apparent connection to the company. An eye-witness, senior software engineer Zach Vorhies, told The Associated Press that before pulling the trigger, she yelled, “Come at me, or come get me.” Another employee of the company said she was wearing glasses and a scarf. She was reportedly also an animal lover, and was quoted 2009 as saying, “For me, animal rights equal human rights.”

The suspect’s father said she was angry with YouTube as it stopped paying her for videos she posted on her channel, reported AP. Ismail Aghdam added that he reported her missing on Monday after she didn’t answer her phone for two days. When the police located her sleeping in a car and informed him, he reportedly warned them that she may go to the YouTube HQs.

Her YouTube channel, nasim wonder1, is terminated by the company.

Aghdam killed herself before law enforcement officers could reach her. The police found her body with a self-inflicting wound within minutes of arriving at the scene. They ruled out any angle of terrorism almost immediately.

YouTube shooting: Nasim Aghdam is reportedly of Iranian origin. Image: YouTube shooting: Nasim Aghdam is reportedly of Iranian origin. Image: Facebook profile

(With inputs from agencies)

