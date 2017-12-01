Who is Michael Flynn?

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. (Source: AP/File) Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. (Source: AP/File)

US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Friday pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI sleuths in their probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. With this, Flynn became the first Trump White House official to make a guilty plea so far in a wide-ranging investigation spearheaded by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Considered as President Trump’s favourite general, Flynn swiftly gained prominence with his fiery speech at the 2016 Republican Convention and Trump rewarding him with a plum job as his top national security aide.

His downfall was even faster as Flynn was sacked by Trump after just a month in the White House. Subsequently, he found himself battling a criminal probe that led to his decision to plead guilty to a single count of making false statements to the FBI.

The decision of Flynn to plead guilty could mean that he could possibly assist investigators in delivering information that could throw light on the possible involvement of senior Trump officials and perhaps the president in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

With AP inputs

