Who is Kenneth Juster?

Kenneth I Juster. (source: Linkedin) Kenneth I Juster. (source: Linkedin)

Kenneth I. Juster is US President Donald Trump’s top pick as the country’s next ambassador to India. Juster would replace Richard Verma if confirmed by the Senate. The position has been lying vacant since January 20 when Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the US.

Juster holds a law degree from the Harvard Law School, a master’s degree in Public Policy from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, and a bachelor’s degree in Government from Harvard College.

He is currently the Deputy Assistant to the US president for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of his National Economic Council. Juster has wide experience in working on India policy issues and the US-India ties. He was a senior Commerce Department official during the George W Bush administration, and has served as the US chair of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group, he was also was one of the key architects of the Next Steps in Strategic Partnership initiative between USA and India.

Juster has previously served as Under Secretary of Commerce from 2001-2005, Counselor (acting) of the State Department from 1992-1993, and deputy and senior adviser to the Deputy Secretary of State from 1989-1992.

In the private sector, he has been a partner at the investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, Executive Vice President at Salesforce.com, and senior partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter. He has also served as Chairman of Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and as Vice Chairman of The Asia Foundation.

