Who is Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel?

As the Trump administration reels under investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over alleged Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, a new memo is doing the rounds on the Capitol Hill. The controversial Republican memo dubbed as ‘Kash memo’ portrays the FBI in bad light alleging that the agency helped the Democratic party and its presidential candidate Hillary Clinton against then-nominee Donald Trump.
The memo accusing the FBI of harbouring political biases has been written by Indian-American lawyer Kashyap Patel, who termed the story “wholly inaccurate.”
Who is Kashyap Patel?
Kashyap Patel is a senior counsel for counterterrorism at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a staffer with Representative Devin Nunes, chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Patel came under the spotlight for the first time when he travelled to London along with another staffer in search of Christopher Stelle, author of a controversial dossier on Trump.
Patel, 37, grew up in New York and graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002. He earned a certificate in international law from the University College London Faculty of Laws, and graduated from Pace University’s law school in 2005, reported the New York Times.
Before joining the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Patel was a trial attorney in the National Security Division of the Justice Department. He joined the house committee in April 2017. Following his induction into the Intelligence Committee, Patel has been duly involved in Nunes’ inquiry into whether the FBI and Department of Justice abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 3, 2018 at 9:23 pm10 reasons for Modi's failure as PM Modi failed pathetically as PM as he lost focus on administration due to the following factors: 1) misuse of work time to write books, prepare for Mann ki Bath and perform yoga 2) obsession with Gandhis and fear of Rahul prevent him from taking sensible decisions 3) frequent checking of his smart phone to check the number of likes and followers on social media 4) lack of originality in actions as most administrative steps are cut-and-paste jobs of previous admin 5) precious time is lost by following and guiding the lumpen elements who are active on social media 6) preparation and planning for rallies as well as trips for rallies eat up god amount of productive time 7) tracking Rahul's activities and comments also take a toll 8) frequent online shopping for dress material also hampers work 9) improper guidance and interference in work by RSS and party leaders 10) pouring through dictionaries to coin catchy acronyms also is also time consuming.Reply