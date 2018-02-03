Who is Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel?

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a summit about combating human trafficking at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a summit about combating human trafficking at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

As the Trump administration reels under investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over alleged Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, a new memo is doing the rounds on the Capitol Hill. The controversial Republican memo dubbed as ‘Kash memo’ portrays the FBI in bad light alleging that the agency helped the Democratic party and its presidential candidate Hillary Clinton against then-nominee Donald Trump.

The memo accusing the FBI of harbouring political biases has been written by Indian-American lawyer Kashyap Patel, who termed the story “wholly inaccurate.”

Who is Kashyap Patel?

Kashyap Patel is a senior counsel for counterterrorism at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a staffer with Representative Devin Nunes, chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Patel came under the spotlight for the first time when he travelled to London along with another staffer in search of Christopher Stelle, author of a controversial dossier on Trump.

Patel, 37, grew up in New York and graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002. He earned a certificate in international law from the University College London Faculty of Laws, and graduated from Pace University’s law school in 2005, reported the New York Times.

The House Intelligence Committee released the memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused US government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The House Intelligence Committee released the memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused US government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Before joining the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Patel was a trial attorney in the National Security Division of the Justice Department. He joined the house committee in April 2017. Following his induction into the Intelligence Committee, Patel has been duly involved in Nunes’ inquiry into whether the FBI and Department of Justice abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd