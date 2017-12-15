Who is Jitesh Singh Deo?

Jitesh Singh Deo, 22, won the Peter England Mr India 2017 contest and will be representing India at the Mr World contest in 2020. (Source: Jitesh Singh Deo/ Instagram) Jitesh Singh Deo, 22, won the Peter England Mr India 2017 contest and will be representing India at the Mr World contest in 2020. (Source: Jitesh Singh Deo/ Instagram)

Jitesh Singh Deo bagged the title of Peter England Mr India 2017 at a dazzling ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday (December 14). The 22-year-old model from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh will be representing India in the Mr World contest in 2020. Deo defeated 16 contestants competing in the finale and was felicitated by none other than Bollywood ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut.

A model by profession, Deo had earlier participated in the Mr India contest in 2015. According to the official pageant website, Deo, a student of Indraprastha Engineering College, loves swimming, acting, travelling and outdoor sports activity. With a huge passion for acting, he believes winning an Oscars will make him feel his “life was a huge success”.

And when he was asked which famous beauty he would like to date given a chance, he picked the newly crowned Miss World, Manushi Chhillar.

Earlier, Deo had also said that if he won the contest then he would take that opportunity to travel “different parts of India and learn about the rich heritage and culture.”

After winning the title, Deo underlined the responsibility on his shoulders and vowed to give his best to make India proud. “I did not anticipate it but I had some belief in myself. The power of belief motivates you always. I was speechless when my name was announced. I was blank,” he told PTI.

“Winning this title comes with a lot of responsibility. The competition (Mr World) is going to be more tough. Today, I am enjoying the moment but tomorrow onwards, a new journey will begin and I have to work hard,” Deo added.

The first runner-up was Abhi Khajuria and the second runner-up was Pavan Rao. All the contestants were groomed and mentored by Mr World 2017 Rohit Khandelwal.

