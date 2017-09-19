Who is Iqbal Kaskar?

(Left) Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in police custody on Monday. (Express Photo) (Left) Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in police custody on Monday. (Express Photo)

Iqbal Kaskar is the younger brother of notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police on Monday night after a builder complained against him of repeated extortion demands.

Iqbal was born to Ibrahim Kaskar and Amina Bi. Iqbal’s father worked in the Mumbai Police as a head constable and his mother was a housewife. He was born and grew up in Dongri’s Temkar Mohalla area. Iqbal is one of 11 siblings – six brothers and five sisters.

Iqbal, arrested by encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who has 113 encounters to his credit, took over the AEC last month and led the raid leading to his arrest. Iqbal has been arrested many times in the past for extortion.

Iqbal was arrested on Monday from his late sister Haseena Parkar’s apartment in Nagpada which he was using as his quarters. A resident of Bhendi Bazar, he had recently moved from the Damarwala building at 33, Pakmodia Street to Parkar’s apartment after a building collapse in the Bhendi Bazar area. Damarwala was the last known address of Dawood before he fled from Mumbai to Dubai. Before he fled in 1986, Dawood and his family lived there.

Iqbal fled the country with Dawood along with Anees while his mother Amina Bi stayed in Mumbai. , Dawood is wanted in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case.

In 2003, Iqbal was deported from Dubai to India to stand trial in two cases–a murder case and the Sara Sahara illegal construction case. He was acquitted in both cases in 2007. After being deported, he made the Damarwala residence of the Dawood family as his home.

Iqbal, Dawood’s fifth sibling, was last arrested in 2015 for extorting a sum of Rs 3 lakh and thrashing the victim.

A crime branch officer had said in 2015 after his arrest: “This is [Iqbal] Kaskar’s first reported crime since his deportation to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003. That he should be extorting a relatively paltry sum of Rs three lakh is suspicious. We are probing whether there is another side to the story.”

