Who is Gajendra Singh Shekhawat?

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention during a BJP parliamentary party meeting where he gave a power-point presentation on implementation of government schemes. (Photo: Twitter) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention during a BJP parliamentary party meeting where he gave a power-point presentation on implementation of government schemes. (Photo: Twitter)

Gajendra Shekhawat is a BJP leader from Jodhpur, which is former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s home turf. He has been sworn in as the Minister of State for Agriculture. His promotion is part of the BJP’s plans for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, which has been under-represented in the Union Cabinet. Shekhawat has made his way by climbing ranks in the party since he began his political career in 1992 when he was elected Jodhpur’s Jai Narain Vyas University students’ union president as an ABVP candidate.

He recently drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention during a BJP parliamentary party meeting where he gave a power-point presentation on the implementation of government schemes.

Shekhawat is also the general secretary of RSS-promoted Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti, whose objective is to create a “civil line of secondary defence along the international border, covering four major districts of Rajasthan and about 17 tehsils”. Known for his accessibility and cordial nature in his constituency, Shekhawat pursued master’s in philosophy and MPhil at Jai Narain Vyas University.

Gajju, as he is popularly known, is a recognised face on social media, where he engages with people on the Q & A community — Quora. He regularly answers a range of questions, embedding in the answers the Modi government’s flagship initiatives and the Prime Minister’s image of a simple, hardworking man. Shekhawat is a basketball player and has played the sport at the national and inter-university level.

