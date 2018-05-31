Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Who is Dinesh D’Souza?

Dinesh D'Souza was born in Mumbai. He is 57 years old. He hails comes from a Roman Catholic family from Goa. He is a political commentator and filmmaker.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 11:39:02 pm
dinesh dsouza, who is dinesh dsouza, donald trump pardons dinesh dsouza, what did dinesh d'souza do, indian express Conservative commentator and best-selling author, Dinesh D’Souza exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty in New York, May 20, 2014. (Reuters/File Photo)
Top News

Indian-American political commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza has been granted pardon by US President Donald Trump in a 2014 case where he was sentenced to five years of probation of violating US federal campaign law by the Obama administration.

Dinesh D’Souza was born in Mumbai. He is 57 years old. He hails from a Roman Catholic family from Goa. He is a political commentator and filmmaker. He had authored as many as 20 books, some of which have made it to the New York Times bestseller list.

He has producer four movies till date. His latest movie was “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” His movie ‘2016: Obama’s America’s’, in 2012, had become the second-highest-grossing political documentary film produced in the US. The film was based on his anti-Obama book.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump to give full pardon to Indian-American conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza

In 2014, he was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution of $20,000 to a politician based in New York. Back then, he had pleaded guilty to charges, which included using straw donors for making illegal contributions to a 2012 Senate campaign for his friend Wendy Long. He was fined $30,000 and given a punishment of five years of probation, which would include eight months of living under supervision in a “community confinement centre”.

He has previously launched campaigns against both Obama and the then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He is a big supporter of Trump.

(With PIT Inputs)

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now