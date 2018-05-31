Who is Dinesh D’Souza?

Conservative commentator and best-selling author, Dinesh D’Souza exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty in New York, May 20, 2014. (Reuters/File Photo) Conservative commentator and best-selling author, Dinesh D’Souza exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty in New York, May 20, 2014. (Reuters/File Photo)

Indian-American political commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza has been granted pardon by US President Donald Trump in a 2014 case where he was sentenced to five years of probation of violating US federal campaign law by the Obama administration.

Dinesh D’Souza was born in Mumbai. He is 57 years old. He hails from a Roman Catholic family from Goa. He is a political commentator and filmmaker. He had authored as many as 20 books, some of which have made it to the New York Times bestseller list.

He has producer four movies till date. His latest movie was “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” His movie ‘2016: Obama’s America’s’, in 2012, had become the second-highest-grossing political documentary film produced in the US. The film was based on his anti-Obama book.

In 2014, he was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution of $20,000 to a politician based in New York. Back then, he had pleaded guilty to charges, which included using straw donors for making illegal contributions to a 2012 Senate campaign for his friend Wendy Long. He was fined $30,000 and given a punishment of five years of probation, which would include eight months of living under supervision in a “community confinement centre”.

He has previously launched campaigns against both Obama and the then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He is a big supporter of Trump.

