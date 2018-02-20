Who is Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash?

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash leaving LG’s office on Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash leaving LG’s office on Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a major face-off that has pitted the AAP government and the bureaucracy against each other yet again, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has claimed he was manhandled by two AAP MLAs at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night. The revelation triggered a flurry of frenzied reactions from all quarters — with AAP refuting the charges, the IAS association pushing for legal action, and the BJP and the Congress criticising the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was appointed to the post on December 1, 2017, replacing MM Kutty. A 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Prakash previously served as the additional secretary and financial adviser to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Prakash has also worked as the principal secretary (health) in the Delhi government. He was the chairperson and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation, and has also been with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

An Economics graduate from St Stephen’s College, Prakash has an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, DU.

