Who is Deepak Kochhar?

Deepak Kochhar, the CEO of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd, is ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband. (Source: NRPL) Deepak Kochhar, the CEO of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd, is ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband. (Source: NRPL)

Deepak Virendra Kochhar, the husband of ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochar, is the co-founder and CEO of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL). NRPL is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy sector. Its website claims that the company has nearly 700 MW of renewable energy assets operating and in the pipeline located in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Deepak Kochhar, who initially had 50 per cent of the shares with family and associates in NuPower Renewables, received 24,999 additional shares after co-founder Venugopal Dhoot resigned as director of the company and transferred his shares for Rs 2.5 lakh.

Kochhar has a Master’s Degree in Finance from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Bombay University. He is also an Alumnus of Harvard Business School – Graduate of the Advanced Management Program (AMP).

