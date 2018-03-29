Who is Chanda Kochhar?

Chanda Kochhar, 56, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank (Express Photo/File) Chanda Kochhar, 56, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank (Express Photo/File)

Chanda Kochhar, 56, is the Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank. She is widely recognised for her role in shaping the retail banking sector in India. She joined ICICI Limited in 1984 and was instrumental in establishing ICICI Bank during the 1990s. She served as head of infrastructure finance and corporate banking business during the period. In 2001, Kochhar was given a position on the Board of Directors.

During 2006-07, Kochhar led the Bank’s corporate and international banking businesses. Between 2007 and 2009, she was elevated to the position of Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company. In 2009, she became Managing Director and CEO of the company. She oversees the Bank’s operations in India and abroad. She also chairs the boards of most of the Bank’s principal subsidiaries.

Kochhar was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

She has been listed for seven consecutive years in Forbes’ ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ and for five consecutive years in Fortune India’s ‘Most Powerful Women in Business’. She was also named in TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People in the world’ in 2015.

In addition, Kochhar is a member of the India–Japan Business Leaders Forum, the US-India CEO Forum and the Board of Trade. She is also the Deputy Chairman of the Indian Banks Association.

Kochhar is the chairperson of the board of governors at IIIT Vadodara. She is also on the boards of the National Institute of Securities Markets and Institute of International Finance. She was previously president of the International Monetary Conference.

Kochhar has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry. She was also the co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2011.

