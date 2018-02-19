Who is Bushra Maneka aka Pinki Pir?

PTI chief Imran Khan got married to Bushra Maneka in Lahore. (Image source – DawnNews) PTI chief Imran Khan got married to Bushra Maneka in Lahore. (Image source – DawnNews)

Bushra Maneka, the third wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, is a resident of Pakpattan district, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Also known as Pinki Pir, she is a faith healer (Pir) in her 40s.

According to DawnNews, Bushra Bibi belongs to the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad and has five children from the marriage.

Khan had started visiting her over a year ago to seek spiritual advice, news agency Press Trust of India reported. “He (Khan) got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some ‘intimacy’ and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month,” a person close to Khan told the agency.

Marriage ceremony of PTI chief Imran Khan and Bushra Maneka. (Image source – DawnNews) Marriage ceremony of PTI chief Imran Khan and Bushra Maneka. (Image source – DawnNews)

In an interview last month, the cricketer-turned-politician admitted that he had proposed marriage to Maneka. “I would like to reiterate that every time I met her, with family and alone, she has been in purdah (veil). My interest in her lies in the fact that I have not seen or met anyone with her level of spirituality. I only sent the proposal for marriage after she divorced her husband,” said Khan.

Khan’s previous two marriages ended in a divorce.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd