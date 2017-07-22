Ashok Malik. (Source: Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Ashok Malik. (Source: Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Department of Personnel and Training has announced three presidential appointments on Saturday ahead of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in ceremony on July 25. The DoPT communique lists Sanjay Kothari and Bharat Lal’s appointment as Secretary and Joint-Secretary to the President respectively. Senior journalist Ashok Malik has been appointed as Press Secretary to the President.

So who is Ashok Malik?

Malik is currently a Distinguished Fellow at one of India's leading policy think-tanks Observer Research Foundation. He is also the Head of ORF's Neighbourhood Regional Studies Initiative. This former journalist's career spans over two decades and he has worked with organisations like Times of India, India Today, The Telegraph and The Indian Express. His expertise area involves national politics, domestic foreign and trade policy and its impact in social sector spheres.

In 2012, Malik published his book India: Spirit of Enterprise which dealt with the story of the India’s growth in leading private sector industries since 1991 and its impact on the Indian economy. He was also a member of the bilateral Task Force on Perceptions “to assess and make recommendations on the relationship between Australia and India.” In 2016, he was awarded with the Padma Shri awards for his contribution to the field of Literature and Education.

Malik was appointed to the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, a think-tank focused on corporate social responsibility along with being a Member of the Rajghat Memorial Committee.

