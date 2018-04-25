Who is Asaram Bapu?

Asaram Bapu (Files) Asaram Bapu (Files)

Asaram Bapu, the self-styled godman who has thousands of followers across the country, is charged in multiple rape cases. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, where a judge has pronounced the verdict in one of the rape cases — that of a 16-year-old girl of Uttar Pradesh five years ago — against him. According to news agency PTI, he has been held guilty. From owning an empire running into thousands of crores to being a prisoner facing charges under the POSCO Act, Asaram Bapu’s journey has been interesting.

Asaram Bapu was born on April 17, 1941, in Pakistan, as Asumal Sirumalani. After Partition, he moved to Ahmedabad with his family. He reportedly took care of his father’s coal and wood business after the latter’s death. But soon, the family moved to Vijapur in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Asaram began giving sermons from a small hut on the banks of river Sabarmati in 1971, located close to Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram. This he converted into an ashram with just five to ten followers. He later found more followers in the tribals when he went to Surat.

He subsequently went on to open ashrams throughout the state and the country, ran as many as 40 gurukuls (schools), a printing press, and opened businessess for products such as soap, shampoo, medicines, etc. By 2008, his empire was worth Rs 5,000 crore, a chargesheet filed by the police had claimed. Large swathes of followers attracted politicians, and the Congress as well as BJP governments granted him land for his projects.

The rape cases are not the first time Asaram had gotten into trouble with the law. In 2008, mutilated bodies of two children were recovered from the banks of the Sabarmati river, close to his ashram in Motera. It was found that some vital organs from the bodies were missing.

The Gujarat police had booked seven of his followers in 2009 for the murders of the two children.

In August 2013, a case was registered by the Delhi Police stating that Asaram had allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Jodhpur. He was taken into custody on August 31, 2013.

A few months later, emboldened by government action on the self-styled godman, two sisters from Surat filed charges against him on similar lines as well his son Narayan Sai. They said that they were followers of Asaram, who, along with his son, had raped them repeatedly and had confined them to the ashram premises.

What followed was a spate of killings. As many as three key witnessess in the case were murdered and nine were attacked.

An alleged henchman of Asaram, Kartik Haldar, was nabbed from Chattisgarh’s Raipur in March 2016.

Despite criminal charges against him, the ‘godman’ has more than two crore followers. He owns property worth millions, has close to 400 ashrams in 12 countries and more than 50 schools, as well as a printing press and an Ayurveda unit.

