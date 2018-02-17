Who is Arvinder Singh Lovely?

Arvinder Singh Lovely being administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Tejendra Khanna in 2008. (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna) Arvinder Singh Lovely being administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Tejendra Khanna in 2008. (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had joined the BJP last year, returned to the party on Saturday saying joining the BJP was “a weak moment” for him. The move comes ahead of Delhi bypolls for 20 Assembly segements after the AAP MLAs were disqualified in the office of profits case.

“At that time, I had also said that it was not a happy decision for me. It was a weak moment for me. But then later, I had a chat with Ajay Maken and sorted the differences,” Lovely said in a press conference on Saturday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. “Ideologically, I was a misfit in the BJP,” he added. Read more here.

Born in a Sikh family, Lovely had been active in politics since 1987. He has served as General Secretary for All India NSUI, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress, Delhi Pardesh Congress(I) and as President for East District Congress Committee. He was elected to Delhi Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1998 and went on to repeat that in 2003 and 2008. He has served as the Minister of Education & Transport, Tourism, Art & Culture Language, UD, Revenue and Local Bodies for Delhi.

In April last year, Lovely had quit the party after alleging that the ticket distribution process for the MCD elections was plagued with bribery. He also claimed that many senior Congress leaders were feeling “suffocated” in the party which is no longer what it used to be. “The child is dead. Congress is finished,” he had said expressing his unhappiness with the leadership, including that of the-then vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Lovely, who had been a key minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government in Delhi, had also attacked Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, through a veiled reference. Somebody who lost his election deposit in 2015, was foisted on the party, he had said.

