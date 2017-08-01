Who is Arvind Panagariya?

Outgoing vice chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagriya will hold his position till August 31 and return to his academic role as professor of economics at the University of Columbia, New York. (File Photo) Outgoing vice chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagriya will hold his position till August 31 and return to his academic role as professor of economics at the University of Columbia, New York. (File Photo)

Economist Arvind Panagariya has resigned as the vice-chairman of government think-tank NITI Aayog. He will hold the position till August 31 upon which he will return to take up his academic role at the University of Columbia in New York where he teaches economics.

Padma Bhushan awardee Panagariya was born on September 30, 1952 and has worked his way through prestigious international organisations to be known as one of the top economists in the world. He was the personal pick by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the post.

The 64-year-old holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University. He is also a celebrated author and has authored and edited 10 books. One of the most famous books by him was co-authored with economist Jagdish Bhagwati. The book is called India’s Tryst with Destiny: Debunking Myths that Undermine Progress and Addressing New Challenges. Panagariya was also the professor of economics and co-director at the University of Maryland’s Center for International Economics.

He edited the India Policy Forum journal. It was on the lines of the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity. The journal was jointly published by the Washington, D.C. based policy think-tank Brookings Institution as well as the National Council on Applied Economic Research based in New Delhi.

He has been Chief Economist for the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Asian Development Bank. He oversaw massive economic transformations by the Narendra Modi government including demonetisation, merging of General Budget with Railway Budget. He also oversaw the decision to advance the financial year period in India from April-March to January-December. He was a staunch supporter of the “Gujarat Model of Development”.

The Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian honour in India.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd