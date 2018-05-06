Who is Anand Piramal?

Prior to joining the Piramal Group, Anand founded a start-up named ‘Piramal eSwasthya’. (Photo Courtesy: Piramal Group) Prior to joining the Piramal Group, Anand founded a start-up named ‘Piramal eSwasthya’. (Photo Courtesy: Piramal Group)

Anand Piramal is the son of billionaire businessman Ajaj Piramal of Piramal Enterprises. A Harvard Business School graduate, the 25-year-old currently holds the position of Executive Director of the Piramal Group. He is engaged to Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

A brief bio on the Piramal Enterprises website states that Anand looks after the group’s real estate interests and is actively involved in its strategic and development affairs. Prior to joining the Piramal Group, Anand founded ‘Piramal eSwasthya’, a startup, with the vision to facilitate access to affordable healthcare to the average Indian. The Pairmal Group scion has also earned the distinction of having been the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber — Youth Wing. Anand also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania.

After launching his healthcare project, Anand kickstarted his second venture, Piramal Realty, a start-up that dabbles in real estate. Both are now part of the $4 billion family-run conglomerate, Parimal Enterprises.

Anand had recently thanked Mukesh Ambani for pushing him to become an entrepreneur. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the 25-year-old said: “I asked him, whether I should get into consulting or banking?” “He told me, ‘Being a consultant is like watching cricket or commentating about cricket, while being an entrepreneur is like playing cricket. You can’t learn how to play cricket by commentating. If you want to do something, be an entrepreneur in the long term and start now’.”

