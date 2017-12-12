Who is Akayed Ullah?

Akayed Ullah is an immigrant from Bangladesh who moved to the United States in 2011 (Photo via Reuters) Akayed Ullah is an immigrant from Bangladesh who moved to the United States in 2011 (Photo via Reuters)

Akayed Ullah is an immigrant from Bangladesh who moved to the United States in 2011. The 27-year-old lives in Brooklyn, New York. He used to work as a taxi driver between 2012 and 2015, but later allowed his licence to lapse, reported The Associated Press. Ullah was living in the city with his parents and his brother, among a larger Bangladeshi community.

Inspired by the Islamic State, Ullah was reportedly found with wires and a pipe bomb strapped to his body, which partially exploded between two subway platforms in New York City during rush hours on Monday morning. Three people were injured in the incident. Authorities, however, denied that the suspect had direct contact with the IS, and believe he acted alone, reported AP. He is said to have made the explosives at home.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the Mayor said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. Ullah, who suffered serious burn injuries, is being treated at a local hospital. Under arrest, he is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

Ullah had no criminal record in Bangladesh, and last visited the country in September, Bangladesh’s police chief was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Ullah, arrived in the US on an F43 visa and, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is a lawful permanent resident of the country. Under the F43, a visa category for family sponsored immigrants, American citizens can apply for permits for certain relatives — spouses, children, parents, siblings and their spouses, and their minor children — to live in the US.

