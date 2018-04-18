Who is Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya passed out from Patna’s Notre Dame school and Delhi University. She also received an MBA from Amity University in Noida. Aishwarya passed out from Patna’s Notre Dame school and Delhi University. She also received an MBA from Amity University in Noida.

Aishwarya Rai and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav were engaged in a ceremony in a hotel in Patna, Bihar, on Wednesday. Aishwarya is the granddaughter of former chief minister Daroga Rai and daughter of former minister and six-time MLA Chandrika Rai. Tej is the son of RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, who has also served as CM. Talks between the two families were underway for six months prior to their engagement. Their wedding will take place on May 12 in the city.

Aishwarya passed out from Patna’s Notre Dame school and Delhi University. She also received an MBA from Amity University in Noida. She is the eldest of three children. Her brother Apurva is pursuing a law degree, while her sister Aayushi is an engineer.

Also read | When Aishwarya Rai met Tej Pratap Yadav at Patna Airport and their photo went viral

Talks between the two families were underway for six months prior to their engagement. Their wedding will take place on May 12 in the city. (Source: RJD) Talks between the two families were underway for six months prior to their engagement. Their wedding will take place on May 12 in the city. (Source: RJD)

Tej formally joined politics ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015. He won a seat from Mahua, Vaishali. He later formed an outfit, Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS), in a bid to counter the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

When news of the wedding broke, sources in the RJD had told The Indian Express: “The girl is intelligent and we do not rule out the possibility of her joining politics sooner or later. Both families are very happy with relations between two families,” he said. Party leaders are hoping Lalu, who is lodged in jail in connection with a fodder case, will be granted bail to attend the wedding.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd