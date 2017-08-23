Who is A K Mital?

AK Mital tendered his resignation as Chairman of the Railway Board on Wednesday. AK Mital tendered his resignation as Chairman of the Railway Board on Wednesday.

Railway Board Chairman AK Mital tendered his resignation to Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday. There is, however, no confirmation if the resignation has been accepted by the Railway minister.

A.K Mital, a 1976-batch officer of the Indian Railway Stores, had worked on various important posts in the Indian Railways. He held the distinction of being the first from his service to bag the coveted post of Chairman of Railway Board in 2014. He had succeeded Arunendra Kumar. Mital was reappointed to the same post two days before his retirement in 2016. With the two year extension, Mital was to remain in the office till July 2018. Had he continued in office, he would have become the longest serving Chairman Railway Board (CRB) in history with a combined tenure of 43 months.

Before joining Railway Board as Member Staff, Mital was General Manager of South Western Railway/Hubli. Apart from this, he also headed three major railway zones – Southern Railway, South Central Railway and Central Railway as General Manager for over a year. He also has the experience of working as the Chief Material Manager in Northern Railway.

Mital’s resignation comes in the wake of recent train derailment incidents. Early Wednesday morning, Kaifiyat express derailed near Auraiya injuring over 70 people. On August 19, at least 20 passengers were killed and ove 100 injured after 14 coaches f the Utkal Express derailed near Muzzafarnagar. Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe into the derailment case and had said that no laxity would be allowed by the board.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd