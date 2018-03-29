Who is Venugopal Dhoot?

The Forbes magazine, in 2015, put Videocon chairperson Venugopal Dhoot’s wealth at 1.6 billion dollars, making him the 61st richest person in the country. The Forbes magazine, in 2015, put Videocon chairperson Venugopal Dhoot’s wealth at 1.6 billion dollars, making him the 61st richest person in the country.

Venugopal Dhoot is the chairperson of the Videocon Group. The Forbes magazine, in 2015, put his wealth at $1.6 billion, making him the 61st richest person in the country. According to Forbes, he had sold a portion of Videocon d2h (direct-to-home television service) to Silver Eagle Acquisition Corporation, a US-based company. He had then listed its shares on the Nasdaq, the US stock exchange, trashing plans of introducing an initial public offer for domestic markets.

In an interview to Economic Times in early March this year, Dhoot had trashed reports which claimed he has fled the country to allegedly to escape inspection by bankers over the Rs 20,000 crore which his company owed to various lending institutions. “I am very much in India and have no intention to ever going out of the country….in fact, I am most comfortable here and have not stepped out of India since the last five years,” Dhoot had told ET at the time.

He is an environment enthusiast who has reportedly helped complete a project for planting 2,000,000 teak trees across the country. He is also a fan of cricket.

A graduate of College of Engineering, Pune, he is married to Rama Dhoot and has two children, Surbhi and Anirudh. His brother, Rajkumar Dhoot, is a Member of Parliament.

