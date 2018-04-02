Telegu news channel anchor Radhika Reddy reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her residential building in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/Radhika Reddy) Telegu news channel anchor Radhika Reddy reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her residential building in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/Radhika Reddy)

Telugu news channel V6 anchor Radhika Reddy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her residential building in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on Sunday. Police recovered a suicide note from her handbag in which she wrote that she was forced to take the extreme step due to depression. “Due to depression, I am killing myself. Nobody else is the reason. My brain is my enemy,” she allegedly wrote in the suicide note.

Who was Radhika Reddy?

– A popular name in the Telegu news media, the 36-year-old deceased was a senior news presenter at V6 channel.

– According to a news video posted by the channel on their website, Radhika was well-versed with her role as a news reader. She had her own unique style while anchoring programmes.

– When it came to explaining the history and key features of the temples across the state, there was no match for her.

– The news anchor was an indispensable part of the organisations’s programmes and shows that celebrated women and their success stories.

– Besides reading news bulletins, she also anchored devotional, cultural and special programmes for the Telegu news channel.

– With her distinct presentation style and hard work, she had carved a niche for herself among the Telugu-speaking viewers worldwide.

– Although she got married 12 years ago, she parted ways with her husband nearly six months ago. She was living with her parents since then and is survived by her son Banu Teja Reddy who is mentally-challenged.

The last rites of the deceased was performed in Hyderabad on Monday. Family members, friends and colleagues from the media fraternity paid their last respects to the news anchor at ESI cemetery where her body was cremated.

