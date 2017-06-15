Who is Sadhvi Saraswati?

(Source: Sadhvi Saraswati/Facebook) (Source: Sadhvi Saraswati/Facebook)

Sadhvi Saraswati is a Hindu religious preacher and is the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti. She hails from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

She is known for her often provocative speeches at VHP functions where she is often a star speaker. She is reported to have taken ‘sadhvi deeksha’ at the age of 12 after being inspired by her grandfather and her father to narrate stories from Bhagawat Katha and the Ram Katha. An article in The News Minute quoted her saying that she will serve the cause of the ‘Hindu rashtra’ as long as she lives.

“We also relate the Gau Katha in the Bhagwad Katha because the manner in which cows are being slaughtered today, it is our duty to stop it. If gau hatya is stopped in Bharat desh, then a new revolution will occur,” she told the website.

She has reportedly studied only till class III and dropped soon after as school work interfered with her narration of the sermon. The sadhvi’s father was the Vidarbha convenor of the Bajrang Dal and from a young age, she has been associated with the activities of the RSS and the VHP.

The sadhvi on Wednesday made headlines for saying that she would request the Centre to hang those who consumed beef as a status symbol. She also urged Hindus to stock arms at home to “save our women from love jihad.” The statements were made at the inauguration of a four-day All India Hindu Convention, organised by the Hindu Janajagriti Samiti at Panaji in Goa.

“I appeal to the Government of India that those people who consider eating the meat of their own mother as a status symbol should be hanged,” she said to loud cheers from the audience. “They (those who eat beef) should be brought before the public and hanged, then only people will know that it is our duty to protect ‘gau mata’,” she said at the Ramnathi village convention.

In March, 2015, a case was registered under Section 153 (A) against the sadhvi for disturbing communal harmony through her allegedly provocative comments she made at a function in Mangalore.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd