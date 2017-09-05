Who is Gauri Lankesh?

Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday after unidentified assailants opened fire outside her residence in Bangalore.
Known for her fearless and outspoken attitude, Lankesh was the editor of ‘ Gauri Lankesh Patrike’ a weekly Kannada tabloid, besides owning some other publications. The tabloid did not take any advertisements and is run by a group of 50 people. In her works, she had often voiced her opinions against the communal politics as well as the caste system. She was also a staunch critic of right-wing and Hindutva politics as was evident from her works published in different media outlets. Lankesh was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh, who began Lankesh Patrike.
In November 2016, Lankesh was convicted of criminal defamation for an article that she had published in 2008. BJP MP Prahlad Joshi and Umesh Dhusi had raised objections against the piece, which resulted in a six-month sentence and fine for Gauri Lankesh. She had received bail on the same day. Read: Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at Bengaluru residence. Click here
Lankesh who had been a strong advocate of freedom of press, in an interaction with The Wire had said that ‘she was concerned about the state of freedom of expression in the country’. She had also raised apprehensions about how people are targeted because of their ideology.
In her social media posts, she had recently flagged the issue of fake news and propaganda. Taking to Twitter, she had said, “Why do i feel that some of ‘us’ are fighting between ourselves? we all know our “biggest enemy”. can we all please concentrate on that? Ok some of us commit mistakes like sharing fake posts. let us warn each other then. and not try to expose each other. peace… comrades.”
why do i feel that some of `us' are fighting between ourselves? we all know our “biggest enemy''. can we all please concentrate on that?
— Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 4, 2017
Ok some of us commit mistakes like sharing fake posts. let us warn each other then. and not try to expose each other. peace… comrades
— Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 4, 2017
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:53 pmWhile the loss of life is unfortunate, people should shun from killing others. Whatever may be the motive, taking others' life is no solution for any problem. It is important that people should realize that by killing they achieve nothing. If there are views with which we do not agree, the forum to tackle that is not the arena of death. Differences can be tackled over intellectual fora. People do not realize that by taking a life they achieve nothing except that they land behind bars or be hanged.Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:48 pmAnother murder most likely by agents RSS and friends, similar to how they killed other intellectuals like pansare, kalburgi etc, who want to destroy India by keeping India backwards. You can see Pakistan agents in comments section attacking the victim with smear campaigns and lies to defend their allies, RSS and friends.Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:22 pmIn short she meant Hindus and Hinduism is root cause of evil ,Islam Christianity Communism are holy idealogiesReply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:22 pmGauri was one my students at IIMC, New Delhi, when I was directing the English journalism diploma programme in early 1980s. She wrote a research paper on the financial viability of her father's week, Lankesh Patrike, a weekly solely devoted to political cartoon-journalism, and sans any ads. she was good student. And as I learned later, she had married Times of India's now Washington correspondent, then editor of the Mumbai edition of the Indian express, Chidananda Rajghatta. It's a huge loss Kannada journalism and India's national language press. I mourn Gauri's sad demise. May God bless her soul and grant peace to the bereaved family.Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:34 pmSorry mate In 40 years RSS killed 500 workers of other parties and RSS lost only 200 . RSS has no right to claim victim-hood . In fact, it is the major aggressor.Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:11 pmOne after the other they will go... one after the other they will be silenced. Goodbye progressive voice!Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:39 pmWish you spent some time on your history books in school! you do not even know what fascists did to their own fatherlands. They destroyed themselves and ruined their own nations in Japan, Germany and Italy. The Progressives (China, Russia) in your language merely acted as catalysts through their innumerable sacrifices. The same fate of the European fascists awaits your Sangh brigade through the sacrifices of Davolkar, Kalburgi, Panser and Gauri. Their martyrdom will not go in vain too.Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm“why do i feel that some of ‘us’ are fighting between ourselves? we all know our “biggest enemy” so the article says. does anyone know who she was referring to as 'our biggest enemy'?Reply
