Who is Doug Jones?

Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Tables turned against the Republicans in deeply conservative state Alabama after Democrat leader Doug Jones won the Senate elections today, making him the first Democrat to be elected in 25 years. Jones was fighting against Republican Roy Moore, who has been facing sexual misconduct accusations by several women, alleging that the leader had tried to pursue relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

The last Democrat leader to be elected from the state was Richard Shelby, who later joined Republicans in 1994, who was the incumbent senator from Alabama.

Early life

Doug Jones was named as the US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in Birmingham in 1997, by then-President Bill Clinton. Five years later, Jones gained much appreciation for leading the prosecution against two of the four Ku Klux Klan members, who were involved in bombing the 16th Street Baptist Church in September 1963. The explosion had claimed the lives of four African-American girls during the church services.

Jones was also involved in the prosecution of Eric Rudolph, who in 1998 had attacked a Birmingham abortion clinic, killing an off-duty police officer.

Doug Jones on various issues

The Democrat leader in recent interactions with the media has openly supported the abortion rights, Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Jones on his campaign website has mentioned that he is ‘disturbed’ by repeated attempts by the Democrats to repeal the law. The leader wrote, “I would adamantly oppose any proposal that does not protect Alabamians from rising health care costs, higher premiums and out-of-pocket expenses while ensuring those with preexisting conditions cannot be denied coverage or charged more.”

Jones on numerous occasions has criticised US President Donald Trump for his stand on the LGBTQ community. He also urged Trump to withdraw the guidelines to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Doug Jones Alabama campaign

Jones portrayed the campaign as a referendum on decency, while promising the voters he would not embarrass them in Washington. Addressing supporters at his victory party Jones was quoted by CNN as saying: “I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than divides us. We have shown the country the way we can be unified, in his victory party.”

Donald Trump congratulated Jones on his victory. The US President tweeted, “A win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

Jones is expected to take office early in January, after the results are certified.

