When will PM Modi meet Donald Trump?

Trump will host Modi at the White House on Monday afternoon and the two leaders would spend about five hours together in various settings beginning with their bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Sunday in the second leg of his three-nation tour. He is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump and members of the Indian community during his tour. The prime minister is expected to raise the contentious H-1B visa issue besides defence cooperation and terrorism during his first bilateral meeting with Trump. Both the leaders will meet at 1.00 am (IST) on June 27, and will deliver a joint statement along with individual statements.

The two leaders will not address a press conference but will issue individual press statements.

Just hours before Modi landed in Washington, Trump tweeted from his official Twitter handle- POTUS, an acronym for President of the US, that he is looking forward to welcome the Indian leader to the White House, during which he will discus “important strategic issues” with a “true friend”.

