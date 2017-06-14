When is Presidential election? Here is all you need to know

Present President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24. (File Photo) Present President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24. (File Photo)

With Pranab Mukherjee’s term as President ending on July 24, the nomination process to elect the 15th President of India began on Wednesday. However, the NDA and the coalition of opposition parties are yet to reach a consensus over a suitable candidate, BJP’s three-member panel, formed by party chief Amit Shah, will meet opposition leaders soon so as to decide on a nominee. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement with regards to a common candidate, polls will be held for the election of the next President, with the individual nominations facing each other. Here are all the important dates you need to know with regards to the Presidential race.

When is the Presidential election?

If the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition fail to reach a consensus over a suitable candidate, polls shall take place on July 17. The President is elected by the Electoral College, which comprises of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including Delhi and Puducherry.

When is the last date to submit nomination?

With the submission of nominations for the next President beginning on June 14, the process will continue till June 28. If a mutually acceptable candidate is not announced by then, polls would be called for the presidential election with the nominees of the NDA and the Opposition standing against each other on July 17.

When is the last date for withdrawal of nomination?

The candidates nominated for the presidential election have time until July 1 to withdraw their names from the race.

When will BJP announce its nominee for President?

With BJP chief Amit Shah constituting a three-member panel for consultation over a suitable candidate with the Opposition, the NDA coalition itself will announce its candidate on June 23. The decision was reportedly taken to announce the name of a candidate before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the United States on June 24.

When will the Opposition announce its presidential nominee?

Opposition leaders met on June 14 to finalise common candidates for the presidential election. However, the Opposition has reportedly said that they will wait for the NDA to announce its candidate first and then decide whether they want to announce a separate candidate.

