When is PM Narendra Modi visiting US?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the United States at 6 am IST on Sunday, his first visit to the nation after Donald Trump took over as President. In his third year in office, this would be PM Modi’s fourth visit to the country which he called “an indispensable partner.” PM Modi will be arriving in the US after a stop-over in Portugal.

In Washington, the PM is likely to stay at Blair House, a short distance from the White House. While his official engagements with President Trump will wait till Monday, on his first day, the PM has a meeting with US CEOs followed by an interaction with the Indian community in nearby Virginia in the afternoon.

PM Modi will meet President Trump the next day (Monday) shortly after the latter receives his daily intelligence briefing. A formal interaction will be followed by extensive delegation level talks over lunch. There will be a photo session with the media as well. A dinner is scheduled to be hosted for PM Modi by President Trump the same day.

“I am very confident that with new admin India-US engagement will only grow stronger and stronger,” Navtej Sarna, Indian Ambassador to the US told news agency ANI.

PM Modi’s visit will be significant as the White House is “seeking to roll out the red carpet,” as per a White House official. “The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, which the President views as being critical in Asia-Pacific and globally,” the official said.

PM Modi will depart the United States late Monday for his onward trip to The Netherlands.

