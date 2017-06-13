When is International Yoga Day 2017?

While suggesting the venue date Modi had said that it was the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. (PTI Photo) While suggesting the venue date Modi had said that it was the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. (PTI Photo)

The International Yoga Day would soon commemorate its 3rd anniversary ever since its inception on 21st June, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially proposed the idea during his UNGA speech on 27th September 2014. Modi had stated: “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.”

While suggesting the venue, Modi had said that it was the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. The Hindu God Shiva, considered to be the first Adi-Yogi is said to have imparted Yogic knowledge to mankind, making him the first and foremost Adi-Guru. Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had lauded the PM’s efforts, saying, “It is very difficult for any philosophy, religion or culture to survive without state patronage. Yoga has existed so far almost like an orphan. Now official recognition by the UN would further spread the benefit of Yoga to the entire world.”

At this year’s International Yoga Day event in Lucknow, Modi will have for company scores of roza-observing Muslims who will be performing various asanas. At least 300 Muslim men and women under the banner of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch will be among the 55,000-strong participants at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan.

The Chhattisgarh government has prepared a detailed plan to celebrate ‘International Yoga Day’ on a grand scale on June 21 and associate atleast 50 lakh people with the event across the state. Preparations are going on in full swing with a view to make the celebration of third ‘International Yoga Day’ in the state a huge success, an official here said.

Notably, the state government had set up a Yoga Commission for spreading awareness regarding Yoga right from Gram Panchayat level to district and in schools of the state. The main aim of the day is to make the common citizen aware of the benefits of Yoga and lead a healthy and peaceful life, he said.

