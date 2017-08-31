When is Eid al-Adha 2017?

Eid al-adha is celebrated to honour the obedience and devotion of Ibrahim (Abraham) towards Allah. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Eid al-adha is celebrated to honour the obedience and devotion of Ibrahim (Abraham) towards Allah. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, is celebrated at the end of the annual pilgrimage of Mecca. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. Eid al-adha is the second of the two Eids’ celebrated annually, Eid ul-fitr being the other. This year the date for Eid al-adha has been confirmed on September 1-2.

Considered holier of the two and also known as the Sacrifice Feast, Eid al-adha is celebrated to honour the obedience and devotion of Ibrahim (Abraham) towards Allah. It is believed that Ibrahim, on Allah’s request, was ready to sacrifice his beloved son. On seeing Ibrahim’s willingness, to sacrifice something so dear to him, Allah revealed that the sacrifice was fulfilled and Ibrahim had proved his love and his preparedness to submit to the almighty.

On Eid al-Adha, Muslims dress up in new clothes and offer their prayers. The feast of the festival is prepared after the sacrifice. People sacrifice an animal that is dear to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The meat is then cooked and distributed among friends, families and poor. It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry.

