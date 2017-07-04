When does PM Narendra Modi reach Israel?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/PIB, File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/PIB, File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel at 6.00 pm (IST) on Tuesday on the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. He will be in the country from July 4 to 6, before travelling to Germany to attend the 12th edition of the G20 Summit. In celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks on a range of issues, look at ways to strengthen ties in diverse fields and discuss major challenges like terrorism. For live updates, click here.

In a Facebook post ahead of his departure, Modi wrote, “As the first Indian Prime Minister (to visit Israel), I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer. I will have in-depth talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the full spectrum of our partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit. We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism.”

Netanyahu is expected to receive Modi at the airport — a courtesy only extended to the Pope and President of the United States. He will also host a dinner for Modi tonight.

I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2017

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Netanyahu said, “The Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel. This is a historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country’s existence, no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of the state of Israel’s military, economic and diplomatic strength. This is a very significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries.” Modi and Netanyahu have met twice on the sidelines of UN events, prior to this.

Modi will later call on Israeli President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin, whom he received in New Delhi in last November.

On Tuesday, Modi will visit an agricultural farm, where he will be shown the technique of precision agriculture, as well as learn about water management, treatment and purification technologies. He will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum, a holocaust museum, today.

As part of his visit, Modi will pay homage to Indian soldiers at the Indian cemetery in Haifa, engage with a cross-section of the Israeli society, interact with the Indian diaspora, hold talks with leading Indian and Israeli CEOs and start-ups — where he is likely to pitch for investments in India — and meet 10-year-old Holtzberg Moshe, who was saved during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Mosche’s parents were part of the eight Israeli nationals killed in the attack. Read about the significance of Haifa Cemetery, here.

From Israel, Modi will depart to Germany on a two-day visit to attend the G20 Summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

