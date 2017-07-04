What is the procedure to elect the vice president: All you need to know

Incumbent Vice President Hamid Ansari’s term comes to an end on August 10. (File Photo) Incumbent Vice President Hamid Ansari’s term comes to an end on August 10. (File Photo)

With the Election Commission (EC) issuing a notification, the process of filing nominations for the vice presidential election began on Tuesday. As it stands, neither the NDA nor the Opposition has decided on respective candidates for the post, but with the ruling party having a majority in Lok Sabha, and also having received the support of parties such as AIADMK and BJD in the Presidential polls, it is expected that the NDA would find it easy in the vice presidential polls as well. The term of incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, comes to an end on August 10.

Here is all you need to know about the vice presidential polls:

When is the vice presidential polls and what are the other important dates?

The vice presidential polls will be held on August 5, that is if a polling necessary. With the filing of nominations having begun on July 4, the last date to do so is July 18. Scrutiny of the nominations will be done on July 19, whereas the last day to withdraw nominations is July 21. Counting of votes will take place on the same day as the polling.

How is the vice president elected? What are the requirements to become the next vice president?

For the election of the vice president, the procedures involved are fairly similar to that in the Presidential poll. If the NDA and the Opposition fail to find consensus on a candidate, respective candidates from both sides will contest an election on August 5. But unlike the Presidential poll, the election for the Vice President is conducted through a secret ballot where only members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha get to vote. Members of Parliament will use special pens for marking their choice. Votes marked with any other pen are liable to be rejected. In the Presidential poll, elected members of all state legislative assemblies, including Delhi and Puducherry, also participate in the voting.

A person needs to satisfy the following prerequisites to become a Vice-President.

1) Needs to be a citizen of India

2) Is at least 35 years old or above.

3) is qualified to become a member of the Rajya Sabha

A candidate’s nomination paper needs to be subscribed by at least 20 electors as proposers and at least another 20 electors as seconders. And a security deposit of Rs 15,000 will be collected from each candidate.

