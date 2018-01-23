What is UMANG app? All you need to know

UMANG has a dedicated Customer Support for user convenience from 8 am to 8 pm for all days of the week. UMANG has a dedicated Customer Support for user convenience from 8 am to 8 pm for all days of the week.

UMANG or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance is an app launched by the Government of India to provide access to various government services at one place. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, UMANG app is a common platform for various government services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.

The app was launched with the provisions of 43 government departments that grants access to 150+ services and has a target to reach 200 departments granting access to 1200+ services by December 2019. Currently, the app has 172 services from 36 states and central government departments and four states.

According to SpiceDigital—the company that has developed the app—the availability of the app in 12 regional languages in addition to English makes it user-friendly and relevant to tier II, III cities and the rural areas, thus widening the scope and exposure of the app. UMANG has a dedicated Customer Support for user convenience from 8 am to 8 pm for all days of the week. The 12 regional languages in which the app is available are Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telegu, and Urdu.

How to download the app?

The app can be downloaded from the app store of one’s mobile operating system. A link on the EPFO’s website, http://web.umang.gov.in, also leads to the app’s download page. In case you could not search for the application, you can give a missed call or SMS to ‘9718397183’ to receive a download link.

Once the app is downloaded, you will need to fill in your details like name, mobile number, etc. To register on the app, you will get a One-Time Password (OTP) on the mobile number on the device on which the app is downloaded. At this stage, you have to choose two security questions, which can be used to recover your account from the app if you lose access to your account or forget its PIN.

You can also link your Aadhaar Card number with the Umang app. Users also have the option of linking the account with social media profiles like Facebook and Twitter.

UMANG App and Aadhaar linkage

When you download UMANG app, it asks you to link your Aadhaar with the app. Currently, this is optional and you can use UMANG app without seeding in your Aadhaar in it. However, if you chose to link your Aadhaar with the application, you will be giving your consent to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to use your Aadhaar details for eKYC. With this, your KYC details will automatically be seeded in your profile and your name, date of birth, gender and address will be populated for you on the next page.

If not, the app will prompt you to input these details. However, here too you can have the option to skip this process.

UMANG App and EPF Services

After installing the app, you can find the EPFO option from the app’s homepage. You will have to select the ‘Employee Centric Services’ option and input your EPF Universal Account Number (UAN) when prompted. Now, you will be able to log in using an OTP that will be sent to your number registered with the EPF.

There are currently three services available under the EPFO section in Umang app. You can view your passbook; raise a claim for pension withdrawal, part withdrawal, and final settlement; and you can also track the status of your claims already submitted. The passbook view feature can be accessed without the need to link your Aadhaar with the Umang app or even the EPF. However, for the other two online features, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar number with your EPF account.

What other services are there in UMANG App?

Apart from EPF services, the app can be used for other services like

-One can apply for a PAN (permanent account number) using the UMANG app. The e-KYC can be done by providing the Aadhaar. If one has applied for the PAN card, they can also check the status of the application using this app.-

-Pensioners can generate their digital life certificate using this app.

-If you have an NPS (National Pension System) account, you can check your current holdings, account details, recent contributions using UMANG app. You can also apply for a change in the address some of the services using this app. Also, you can change the schemes under NPS using this app.

-Job seekers can also register themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana using UMANG app.

