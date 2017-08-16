What is the underground wall Israel is building to keep Hamas militants out?

Heavy machinery works on a massive underground barrier, that is expected to stretch along the entire 60-kilometer border on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza. (AP Photo) Heavy machinery works on a massive underground barrier, that is expected to stretch along the entire 60-kilometer border on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza. (AP Photo)

Israel is constructing an underground wall along its border with the Gaza Strip to curb infiltration attempts by the Hamas group, an Islamic militant group. The barrier, which will run along the entire 60-kilometre border, will be built in Israeli territory and will stretch across several metres above and below the ground. The project is expected to take two years to complete, reported The Associated Press.

Why is Israel building a wall?

The Israelis are building a wall to keep out Hamas militants. Since the Islamic militant group seized control of the Gaza Strip from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, the two sides have fought three wars. After the last round of fighting ended in 2014, and a ceasefire was established between the sides, Hamas has largely stayed away from Israel. However, it is now believed that the militant group is building new tunnels and re-arming itself for a possible conflict.

During the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, Hamas militants used a tunnel network to make their way into Israel. While they managed to infiltrate the country, they did not reach regions inhabited by civilians. However, the local population was reportedly terrified by the move. During the war, Israel destroyed at least 32 tunnels. Since then, one of the top priorities of the government has been to neutralise the tunnel threat.

Heavy machinery can be seen at work along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from Kfar Aza, southern Israel. (Reuters Photo) Heavy machinery can be seen at work along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from Kfar Aza, southern Israel. (Reuters Photo)

How will the wall help?

Currently, work has begun on construction of the wall, with teams already digging holes along the Israel side of the border. The government intends on installing “sophisticated” sensors and other equipment in the possibility of an infiltration. While little information has been revealed by Israeli defense officials, AP reporters were barred from approaching one site, which hosted a sign that read “military zone – no passage”.

“That barrier can prevent war,” Atai Shelach, former commander of the Israeli military’s ‘Yahalom’ unit in-charge of dismantling the militants’ tunnels, told AP, adding that it will make it harder for Hamas to “create surprises”.

How has the Hamas group reacted?

A spokesperson for the militant group, Hazem Qasem, had this to say: “All the measures by the occupation on the border will not provide security for them. As long as they occupy the Palestinian land and put a siege on our people in the Gaza Strip, the resistance will continue to possess all the means of force that enable it to defend the people against Israeli aggression.”

Drills are seen on the Israeli side of the Northern Gaza border near kibbutz Nir Am, Israel. (Reuters Photo) Drills are seen on the Israeli side of the Northern Gaza border near kibbutz Nir Am, Israel. (Reuters Photo)

What do Israelis think of the wall?

While some residents believe Israel should engage in dialogue with its neighbour to ensure peace, others believe the wall will put people at ease after having experienced the tunnel attacks. According to Gadi Yarkoni, head of the local Eshkol regional council, the project has attracted young families to Israel since 2014. “The surge in development in this area is unbelievable,” he was quoted by AP as saying.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

