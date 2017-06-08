What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit?

Logo of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Logo of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kazakhstan on a two-day visit, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit meeting in Astana. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Astana Expo on June 9. The event is based on the theme “Future Energy” this year.

In a Facebook post, PM Modi wrote, “At this meeting, on completion of the process, India will become a full Member of the SCO upon which SCO will represent over 40 per cent of humanity and nearly 20 per cent of global GDP.”

Here is everything you need to know about the importance of the SCO Summit in Astana:

Which countries are expected to participate in the event?

Along with India, Pakistan is also participating in the event. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the event to represent his country. It will mark one of the rare times when India and Pakistan will conduct a joint military exercise. Both the countries are expected to follow Tashkent-based Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) to conduct the military exercise, after they join SCO. Other SCO members- China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will also conduct joint military exercises along with the two countries.

What is the importance of the summit for India?

The summit will fulfill India’s long-time desire to attain full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). India has been an observer of SCO meeting since 2005 and has participated in ministerial-level meetings, which focused on security and economic co-operation in the Eurasian region. With India gaining a full membership, the country aims to achieve regional and global stability and prosperity. But, Pakistan’s inclusion in the body poses potential difficulties in India’s plan.

Who are currently permanent members of SCO?

SCO was formulated in 1996 with give countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan. Uzbekistan joined in the group in 2001. The primary motive behind the formation was to stability along the borders. India and Pakistan, who have been observers, will become permanent members of the body.

What does India aim to achieve after becoming a permanent member of SCO?

Becoming a full member of the body will strengthen India’s position in Central Asia. It will also help the country’s aim to regional integration, promote connectivity and stability across borders.

When and where will the summit take place?

The summit is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan. PM Modi announced on Facebook post that he will visit the country for two days on June 8 and 9. “I will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan for two days on 8-9 June for the Summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),” he wrote.

